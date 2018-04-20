Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap

FILE - In this December 2017 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on in New York. Police say a stalker broke into Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap. Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday, April 20, 2018, found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood. Photo by Evan Agostini