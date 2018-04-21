Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dead at 49

FILE- In this June 11, 2008 file photo, actor Verne Troyer poses on the press line at the premiere of the feature film "The Love Guru" in Los Angeles. Troyer from the “Austin Powers” movie franchise has died. A statement provided by Troyer’s representatives that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday, April 21, 2018. No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles. Dan Steinberg, file AP Photo