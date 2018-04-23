Next O'Reilly book coming in September

FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O’Reilly’s next “Killing” book will be set during World War II. “Killing the SS” is scheduled to come out Sept. 18, 2018, Henry Holt and Company confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday, April 23. Photo by Andy Kropa