Cyprus regains rare Orthodox Christian mosaic stolen in 70s

Cyprus' Archbishop Chrysostomos II is seen in the background next to the extremely rare 6th century mosaic depicting St. Andrew, during a ceremony of repatriation at the Archbishop in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 23, 2018. Archbishop Chrysostomos II told a ceremony Monday that the artistry coupled with the rarity of the mosaic - one of only a handful which survived a period in the 8th and 9th century which saw the destruction of many such mosaics and icons - had become a symbol of Cyprus' "stolen heritage." Petros Karadjias AP Photo