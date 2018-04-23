Cyprus' Archbishop Chrysostomos II is seen in the background next to the extremely rare 6th century mosaic depicting St. Andrew, during a ceremony of repatriation at the Archbishop in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 23, 2018. Archbishop Chrysostomos II told a ceremony Monday that the artistry coupled with the rarity of the mosaic - one of only a handful which survived a period in the 8th and 9th century which saw the destruction of many such mosaics and icons - had become a symbol of Cyprus' "stolen heritage."
Cyprus' Archbishop Chrysostomos II is seen in the background next to the extremely rare 6th century mosaic depicting St. Andrew, during a ceremony of repatriation at the Archbishop in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 23, 2018. Archbishop Chrysostomos II told a ceremony Monday that the artistry coupled with the rarity of the mosaic - one of only a handful which survived a period in the 8th and 9th century which saw the destruction of many such mosaics and icons - had become a symbol of Cyprus' "stolen heritage." Petros Karadjias AP Photo

Cyprus regains rare Orthodox Christian mosaic stolen in 70s

The Associated Press

April 23, 2018 03:05 PM

NICOSIA, Cyprus

The head of Cyprus' Orthodox Christian Church says a rare 6th century mosaic depicting St. Andrew that was taken from a looted church in the country's breakaway north has been returned after four decades.

Archbishop Chrysostomos II said Monday that the artistry that went into the mosaic coupled with its rarity made the work a symbol of Cyprus' "stolen heritage."

It is among only a handful of mosaics to have survived a period during the 8th and 9th centuries when many Orthodox icons were destroyed.

The mosaic was one of several that went missing from the Church of Panayia Kanakaria after Cyprus split into ethnic Greek and Turkish sides in 1974. A Turkish art dealer, Aydin Dikmen, was arrested a quarter-century later for selling the piece, as well as artworks from other churches.

