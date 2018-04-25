Meek Mill attends NBA playoff game after prison release

Rapper Meek Mill, right, leaves the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The rapper walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions. Following a five-month campaign by his supporters to get him out, the state Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Swanson