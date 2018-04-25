Baseball document, thought worth millions, spurs court fight

This May 18, 2017, file photo, shows the hands of SCP Auctions vice president Dan Imler holding the 1876 constitution that founded the National League and the modern business of big league sports, that is going up for sale at SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Theses pages have corrections and strikeouts, showing that the documents were very much living works in progress. The family of a late baseball executive has taken the auction house to court over the documents, one of the most valuable artifacts in sports. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo