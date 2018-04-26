3 student gun control activists to be honored by PEN

This combination photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from left, Cameron Kasky and Samantha Fuentes, and Zion Kelly, of Washington, who lost his twin brother Zaire to gun violence in the nation's capital in 2017, during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington on March 24, 2018. The three activists will be honored at next month’s PEN America gala on May 22 in New York. Andrew Harnik AP Photo