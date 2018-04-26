Comic who called Cosby rapist credited after his conviction

FILE - In this July 22, 2017 file photo, Hannibal Buress performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The path to comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction of drugging and molesting a woman in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday, April 26, arguably started 3 ½ years earlier in a comedy club across town in Philadelphia, when Buress mocked Cosby for his smug preachiness, then called him a rapist during his standup act. Photo by Willy Sanjuan