Thousands protest brutal killings of 3 Mexican film students

Students hold a sign that reads in Spanish "It's not three, it's all of us" during a protest against the murder of three film students who have become emblematic of Mexico's missing, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Prosecutors said the three were abducted by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel because they were filming a school project at a house used by the rival Nueva Plaza gang. The students were using the residence because it belonged to one of their aunts. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo