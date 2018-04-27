Public face no more: Temple rescinds Cosby's honorary degree

FILE - In this May 12, 2011 file photo, comedian Bill Cosby appears at Temple University's commencement in Philadelphia. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo