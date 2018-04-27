Tomb of President Andrew Jackson vandalized in Tennessee

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, shows the exterior of The Hermitage, the home of former President Andrew Jackson, in Nashville, Tenn. Officials at the historic home of Jackson say the seventh president’s tomb has been vandalized and marred by profanities. Jackson Foundation President and CEO Howard Kittell said the vandalism was discovered early Friday, April 27, 2018. at The Hermitage, the former president’s home and museum in Nashville. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo