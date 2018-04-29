'The Dam Busters' director Michael Anderson dies at 98

FILE - In this on Dec. 10, 1964, file photo, film director Michael Anderson talks with Sophia Loren on the set of "Operation Crossbow" at MGM's British Studios at Elstree in Borehamwood near London, England. British director, whose films included war epic "The Dam Busters" and sci-fi classic "Logan's Run," has died of heart failure on April 25 at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. Anderson's big-budget, all-star adventure "Around the World in 80 Days," won five Academy Awards in 1957, including best picture. He was 98. AP Photo, File)