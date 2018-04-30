Anti-migrant League party wins big in Italian regional vote

The League party's Massimiliano Federiga is hugged by a supporter in Trieste, Italy, Monday, April 30, 2018. Italy's right-wing League party has a new regional election win, fueling its drive to govern the entire country. Nearly final results on Monday showed the anti-migrant League's candidate for governor, Massimiliano Federiga, capturing 57 percent of the votes cast Sunday in the northeast Friuli Venezia Giulia region. The victory expands the League's solid dominance in Italy's affluent north. ANSA via AP Andrea Lasorte