Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” franchise, Tina Fey's “Mean Girls” and Nickelodeon's “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The nominations for the 72nd Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 1. Joan Marcus