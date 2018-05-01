Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018, photo, passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka, western Japan. Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after the rollercoaster made an emergency stop. The amusement park said the rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100-meter

yard) ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30 meters