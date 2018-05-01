In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018, photo, passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka, western Japan. Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after the rollercoaster made an emergency stop. The amusement park said the rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100-meter
Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 09:43 PM

TOKYO

Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop Tuesday at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100-meter (yard) ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30 meters (100 feet) above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologized and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.

