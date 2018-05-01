Philly Naked Bike Ride to feature body-painting exhibition

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 4, 2011, file photo, Cheryl Rehmann has a message painted on her back by Matthew Wellstein before the start of the naked bike ride in Philadelphia. The annual ride of naked bicyclists through Philadelphia’s streets has been so popular, organizers are teaming up with the artist behind New York City’s Bodypainting Day to launch another body-painting event. Philly Bodypainting Day will debut Sept. 8, 2018, the day of the 10th Philly Naked Bike Ride. Joseph Kaczmarek, File AP Photo