'Law and Order' actress Diane Neal seeks House seat

FILE - In this June 10, 2012, file photo, actress Diane Neal poses during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. The former "Law and Order" actress has set her sights on a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York, launching her campaign on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, as an independent candidate in the 19th Congressional District. The district is a key battleground in the midterm elections, with Democrats targeting the seat of first-term Republican Rep. John Faso. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo