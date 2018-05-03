Ex-Miss Turkey acquitted over tweet on coup victims

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, Itir Esen, 18, smiles after being crowned Miss Turkey 2017 in Istanbul. A court has acquitted on Thursday, May 3, 2018 the former beauty queen of charges of "insulting" the victims of a failed 2016 coup over a Twitter posting that had caused uproar. Esen was stripped of her Miss Turkey 2017 title and was later charged with insulting a section of the public for the tweet she posted as the country held memorials marking the failed coup. (AP Photo, File)