Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

FILE - In this file photo dated Nov. 25, 1993, Paul and Linda McCartney pose for photographers at a news conference before a performance in Mexico City at Hermanos Rodriguez race track. The Victoria & Albert Museum in London, said Thursday May 3, 2018, that Paul McCartney has donated 63 photographs taken by his late wife Linda to the museum's new photography centre. The donated collection includes portraits of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix as well as family portraits. Luis Magana, FILE AP Photo