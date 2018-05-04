Show celebrates art by Mad Magazine's 'Usual Gang Of Idiots'

A new exhibit celebrating the artistic legacy of MAD magazine that includes several examples of magazines over the years is displayed on Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” opens at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University on Saturday, May 5, and runs through Oct. 21. The exhibit will include original drawings and paintings, displays of vintage MAD magazines and memorabilia such as trading cards and board games. Andrew Welsh-Huggins AP Photo