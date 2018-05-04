Deadly unrest at Gaza border mirrors Israeli author's novel

File - In this Friday, April 27, 2018 file photo, Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis. The deadly scenes that have been playing out for weeks now along Gaza’s border, with thousands of Palestinians marching and threatening to storm the security fence and Israeli troops opening fire, are eerily familiar to Israeli author Mishka Ben-David. They have already taken place _ on the pages of his best-selling thriller last year, “The Shark.” And while the novel’s doomsday scenario may seem far-fetched to some, Ben-David fears for the region in the absence of an overall peace initiative. Adel Hana, File AP Photo