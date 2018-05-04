Polanski's film academy expulsion, 40-years in the making

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 file photo, director Roman Polanski poses for photographers during the photo call for the film "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Polanski has been a member of the film academy for 41 years since pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977, but that came to an end Thursday, May 3, 2018, when the organization behind the Oscars expelled both him and Bill Cosby from its ranks. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo