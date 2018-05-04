Devon Still's new career: trying to tackle childhood cancer

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, file photo Leah Still is carried off the field by her grandmother following a ceremony during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati. Devon Still retired from football and started his second career, trying to help families cope with childhood cancer. He's using lessons learned through his experience with 7-year-old daughter Leah, who became a national story during her recovery from the disease. AJ Mast, File AP Photo