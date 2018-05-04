Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston, no one hurt

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photographers upon arrival at premiere of the film 'Jumanji, Welcome To The Jungle' in London. Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday, May 3, 2018. In a Snapchat video, Hart said it “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said “I got real angels on my back.”(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File