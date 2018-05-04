'Smallville' actress Mack in court in sex trafficking case

Actress Allison Mack, center, arrives with her legal team to Brooklyn Federal Court, Friday May 4, 2018, in New York. The former "Smallville" actress is scheduled to appear before a federal judge along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming a part of a secret sub-group where they were expected to act as "slaves" and engage in sex acts. Actress Allison Mack, center, arrives with her legal team to Brooklyn Federal Court, Friday May 4, 2018, in New York. The former "Smallville" actress is scheduled to appear before a federal judge along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming a part of a secret sub-group where they were expected to act as "slaves" and engage in sex acts. Bebeto Matthews Actress Allison Mack, center, arrives with her legal team to Brooklyn Federal Court, Friday May 4, 2018, in New York. The former "Smallville" actress is scheduled to appear before a federal judge along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming a part of a secret sub-group where they were expected to act as "slaves" and engage in sex acts. AP Photo