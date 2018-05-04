Caitlyn Jenner to deliver diversity lecture

FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britain’s Channel 4 has said on Friday, May 4 that Caitlyn Jenner will deliver its annual diversity lecture at the House of Commons. The 68-year-old reality television star, author and Olympic gold medalist formerly known as Bruce revealed in 2015 that she is transgender and has become a woman. It is the third lecture in the series. AP, file Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision