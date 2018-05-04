Olivia de Havilland asks court to revive "Feud" lawsuit

In this combination photo, actress Olivia de Havilland appears in Rome on Oct. 4, 1968, left, and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays de Havilland in a scene from the FX series, "Feud: Betty and Joan." De Havilland has asked the California Supreme Court to revive her lawsuit against the FX Networks show “Feud: Bette and Joan.” Lawyers for the 101-year-old actress filed the appeal Friday, May 4, 2018, asking the court to reverse an appeals court decision in March that threw out the suit. (AP Photo, left, FX via AP)