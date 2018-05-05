Jazz Fest lagniappe: interviews, cultural exchange

If you just can't get enough of a performer or group at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, you may get lucky at two sideline stages.
They're not likely to feature the headliners, such as Saturday's rock bands Aerosmith and Cage the Elephant, but you may see a future headliner.
The Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage in the grandstand generally features five interviews a day with a cross-section of performers from the 11 main stages.
Saturday's interviews include a Canadian Celtic group, a discussion of early jazz in New Orleans, a Mardi Gras Indian chief and a blues rock guitarist.
The Cultural Exchange Pavilion near the center of the infield has a different theme each year. This year's theme is New Orleans' tricentennial. Saturday's performers include a group from Congo, a Latin band and a tribute to Louis Armstrong.
Comments