Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks before former general manager Bill Polian is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during half time of an NFL football game in Indianapolis. The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the "Big Book," has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to Irsay. The auction house Profiles in History says the manuscript with handwritten notes from group's founding fathers, sold to Irsay on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo