Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor. The lawsuit filed Monday, May 7, 2018, says the 2003 incident during production of the movie "Born Killers" left her with lifelong problems, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol. The lawsuit seeks at least $3 million in damages. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision