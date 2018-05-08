Rockefeller art treasures on auction _ Picasso, Monet, more

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.
Christie's says the sale starting Tuesday could bring in more than $500 million, which will be distributed to a number of philanthropies Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, supported in their lifetimes.
Rockefeller was the grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. He died in March 2017 at the age of 101.
The couple amassed a massive collection of art, furniture, ceramics, statuary and decor.
Tuesday's evening sale focuses on 19th- and 20th-century art, and also includes works from Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse.
Art of the Americas will go on the block on Wednesday night.
