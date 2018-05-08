Finding his way: Transformed Prince Harry ready to marry

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 9, 2008 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, jokes with a toddler during his visit at a newly opened center for abused children in Maseru, Lesotho. Long dismissed as a party boy, Prince Harry has transformed himself in the public eye and enjoys widespread popularity as he prepares to marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Harry has become a forceful advocate for veterans and won admiration by speaking openly about his struggle with the pain caused by the early death of his mother, Princess Diana. Themba Hadebe, file AP Photo