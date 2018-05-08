Ex-Division III player found guilty of first-degree murder

FILE - This undated image provided by the Knox County Sheriff's Office, shows William Riley Gaul, former Division III football player who is on trial this week in Tennessee on a first-degree murder charge. Both sides agree Gaul fired shots into the bedroom of 16-year-old ex-girlfriend Emma Walker, killing her as she slept. Prosecutors say he fired in anger over their breakup. Gaul’s defense says he never meant to killer her, but rather wanted to come “to her rescue and be her hero.” Knox County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)