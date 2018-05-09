Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show them to a judge at a hearing over claims on Manson's estate. But he arrived too late for the hearing, and has until July 13 to show cause why he shouldn't be dismissed from the case. Brian Melley AP Photo