Polish official withstands da Vinci purchase criticism

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011, visitors view the painting "Lady with an Ermine" by Leonardo da Vinci at the exhibition in Berlin. Poland’s culture minister Piotr Glinski has survived a no-confidence vote after he was accused of wasting public money when paying 100 million euros ($120 million) to a Polish-Spanish aristocrat for an art collection that includes Leonardo da Vinci’s “Lady with an Ermine.” Markus Schreiber, FILE Photo