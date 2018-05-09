Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

This combination photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1989, left, and Tom Hanks at the London premiere of the film 'The Post ' on Jan. 10, 2018. Sony Pictures says the Rogers drama “You Are My Friend” starring Hanks as the beloved children's show host is coming to theaters on Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo)