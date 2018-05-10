Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over invite

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. A magazine apologized to Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending. Town & Country on Thursday, May 10, 2018, tweeted it regretted “the way the situation was handled.” The magazine held its annual Philanthropy Summit in New York City on Wednesday. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo