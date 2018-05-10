Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against 'Dr. Drai'

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Dre attends the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at MoMA in New York. Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai. The rapper objected to the trademark application of the Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same. Dr. Draion M. Burch's website advertises that he's an "obgyn and media personality." AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision