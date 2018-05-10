What to know before saying 'yes' to an online wedding dress

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, bridal fashion from the Amsale collection is modeled during Bridal Fashion Week in New York. Buying a wedding dress online is a much different experience than doing so in a store. Shopping online can help brides make more clear-headed and less emotion-driven purchases. But it also requires brides to be their own consultants, who are familiar with fabrics, cuts and more. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo