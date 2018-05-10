10 Things to Know for Friday

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., walks to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency, providing the fullest picture yet of Russia's attempt to sow racial and political division in the United States before and after the 2016 election. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo