Rapper Juelz Santana pleads not guilty to airport gun charge

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008 file photo, Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. Santana says he’s working on new music while under home confinement after authorities said he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport. In federal court on Thursday, May 10, 2018, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo