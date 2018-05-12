Happy 1 month, True: Khloe Kardashian debuts her baby

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Khloe Kardashian participates in the panel for "Kocktails with Khloe" at the FYI 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with a video snippet wishing her chubby-cheeked daughter a happy first month. The tiny reveal, complete with a flower filter, came Saturday, May 12, 2018 as allegations swirl that the reality star's NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while she was pregnant. The two have been spotted out regularly since True was born April 12. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision