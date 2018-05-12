Signed and sealed: Queen's gives consent to Harry's marriage

The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 11, 2018. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signed the Instrument of Consent, her formal notice of approval for the wedding in elaborate calligraphic script issued under the Great Seal of the Realm. Pool via AP Victoria Jones