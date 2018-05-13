Ronan Farrow's book to continue sexual misconduct reporting

FILE - In a Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends Bloomberg Businessweek's 85th Anniversary celebration at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York. Ronan Farrow will expand on his award-winning investigative reporting on the sexual misconduct of powerful men and the systems in place to keep victims quiet in a new book called “Catch and Kill.” Publisher Reagan Arthur says Saturday, May 12, 2018 that Little, Brown and Company has acquired the book for publication. AP, File Photo by Stephen Chernin/Invision