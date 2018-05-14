Taylor Swift is selling this home. It's yours for $2.95 million.

Taylor Swift leaves one Beverly Hills home and puts another up for sale. She sold her $4 million mini-estate. Here's her mid-century for $2.95 million.
David Caraccio
Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

National

Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.