Dutch researchers read 2 covered pages of Anne Frank diary

Teresien da Silva, left, and Ronald Leopold of the Anne Frank Foundation show a facsimile of Anne Frank's diary with two pages taped off during a press conference at the foundation's office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Researchers have used digital photo editing techniques to uncover the text on two pages from Anne Frank's world famous diary that the teenage Jewish diarist had covered with brown masking paper, revealing risque jokes and an explanation of sex and prostitution. Peter Dejong AP Photo