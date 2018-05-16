FILE – In this July 27, 2016, file photo, John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, Pa., talks to a reporter on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Democrats in Pennsylvania nominated Fetterman to replace incumbent Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack during the state's Tuesday, May 15, 2018, primary election, and Gov. Tom Wolf met Fetterman for lunch the next day to get to know the governor's new running mate better.
Wolf spends time with new ticket mate picked by party voters

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY Associated Press

May 16, 2018 04:34 PM

MANCHESTER, Pa.

Pennsylvania's governor is getting to know his new running mate better, a day after Democrats voted to replace the incumbent lieutenant governor with the mayor of an economically struggling steel mill town who has tattooed his arm with the dates of murders in his town.

Gov. Tom Wolf had lunch near his home Wednesday with his new ticket mate, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman.

Fetterman says he sees his role as doing what he can to help re-elect Wolf.

Fetterman beat four others for the nomination. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack finished fourth out of five .

Governors and lieutenant governors run for the nomination separately, and Wolf did not have a close relationship with Stack.

Wolf launched an investigation last year into the treatment of state employees by Stack and his wife.

The Republican candidate is state Sen. Scott Wagner, who also is from York.

