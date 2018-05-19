Filmmaker Luc Besson targeted in Paris rape complaint

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 file photo, Director Luc Besson poses for photographers with his Inspiration award at the Empire Film Awards show in London. French authorities are investigating a rape accusation against Besson, who denies wrongdoing. A judicial official told The Associated Press on Saturday, May 19, 2018, that a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint Friday accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and penetrating her at the hotel Bristol in Paris. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. AP Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision