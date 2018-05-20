Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is in the midst of dramatic renovations, opening new galleries to showcase previously undisplayed items, telling the stories of those artifacts in more relatable ways and adding guides native to the parts of the world being showcased. Jacqueline Larma AP Photo