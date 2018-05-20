Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal name of newborn son

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl. The couple introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday, May 20, 2018. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision